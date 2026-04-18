Two Indian-flagged ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz, New Delhi summons Iranian envoy

Strait of Hormuz tensions: Two Indian-flagged ships carrying crude oil were reportedly shot at while passing through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, amid rising tensions in the region. This comes at a time when regional tensions remain high between the United States and Iran.

India summons Iran’s Ambassador

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, over the shooting incident involving Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

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As per ANI, New Delhi lodged a protest with the Ambassador of Iran to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali.

India lodged a protest with the Ambassador of Iran to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali over the incident of firing on an Indian vessel at Strait of Hormuz. https://t.co/berBzGAtk4 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed, "Ambassador of Iran in New Delhi was called in by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary this evening. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India."

"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait. The Ambassador of Iran undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities," the MEA added.

Reuters reported, citing government sources, that the vessel was fired at while attempting to cross the vital shipping lane. The ship has been identified, and all crew members on board are reported to be safe.

Earlier, Reuters reported that at least two merchant vessels had come under gunfire while navigating the same route.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

This comes after Iran on Saturday announced that the control of the Strait has "reverted to its previous state" amid the continuing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

According to IANS, Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters' spokesman was quoted as saying by the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency that the Strait of Hormuz is under "strict control" of the Iranian Armed Forces and will remain in its previous operational state.

The spokesperson further stated that under the pretext of a blockade, the United States continued acts of "sea robbery" and "piracy" with repeated breaches of commitments and a history of misconduct due to which “control over the Strait of Hormuz has been returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is under strict management and control by the Armed Forces.”

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes every day.

(with agencies' inputs)

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