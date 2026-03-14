Two Indian LPG tankers carrying 92,700 MT safely cross Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East tensions

Two Indian LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and are currently heading to India with around 92,700 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the government said on Saturday.

Speaking at a briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the vessels are scheduled to arrive at Mundra and Kandla ports on March 16 and March 17, respectively.

“Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers,” he said.

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Of the 24 vessels operating in the region, Shivalik and Nanda Devi have safely transited through the Strait. Both ships are owned by the state-run Shipping Corporation of India Limited.

Sinha also stated that all Indian seafarers currently in the Persian Gulf region are safe.

“No untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours. There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fathali, Iran’s Ambassador to India, said on Saturday that Tehran had permitted some Indian vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, but declined to provide further operational details.

"Yes, we have allowed but let me not tell you how many. As an Ambassador of Iran to India, I will follow this issue in the future as well because Iran and India have historical relations. Of course, as an Ambassador, I have done my best. There was some delay, but it happened," said Fathali while responding to a question on how many Indian ships have been allowed and "for how many days" at the annual India Today Conclave in Delhi.

Following the safe transit of two LPG carriers, several more tankers are preparing to cross the conflict-affected zone after Iran granted safe passage to Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait, IANS reported citing source related to the matter.

The Strait of Hormuz is among the world’s most crucial shipping routes, with nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas exports passing through it.