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Two Indian seafarers missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman, says Sonowal

The incident comes days after another vessel carrying Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Two Indian seafarers missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman, says Sonowal
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Two Indian seafarers missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman, says Sonowal
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