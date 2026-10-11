/Two Indian seafarers missing after drone attack on tanker off Oman, says Sonowal

Two Indian seafarers are missing after the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian crew members, came under a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on Sunday. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said nine Indian crew members had been rescued and were safe.
In a post on social media platform X, Sonowal confirmed the attack took place on October 11 and said local authorities were conducting search-and-rescue operations to locate the missing seafarers.
“On October 11, tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing,” Sonowal said.
“Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he added.
The Embassy of India in Muscat said it was closely monitoring the situation involving MT Petro Dolphin and remained in continuous contact with the concerned authorities.
“The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT Petro Dolphin, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing. The Embassy is in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities,” the Embassy said in a post on X.
IMPORTANT UPDATE On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing. Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2026
The incident comes days after another vessel carrying Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman.
On October 6, India condemned the attack on MT On Peace, a Panama-flagged commercial vessel that was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the vessel had 19 crew members, including 17 Indian nationals. Twelve crew members, among them 11 Indians, were injured in the attack.
“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals,” the MEA said.
The MEA described the continuing attacks on shipping in the region as a “cause of deep concern for India” and called for an immediate halt to such incidents in the interests of regional peace and stability.
“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.
(with IANS inputs)
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