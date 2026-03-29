Two Indian ships with LPG cargo sail safely out of Gulf region

Two Indian LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 metric tonnes, have safely transited the Gulf region and are moving towards Indian shores.

BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected time of arrival on 31st March, while BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with an expected arrival date of 1st April, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Sunday.

All necessary measures have been instituted to ensure the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the Gulf region. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

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A total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian Missions, is actively monitoring the situation.

The DG Shipping Control Room remains operational 24x7 and has handled 4523 calls and 8,985 emails since activation. In the past 24 hours, 92 calls and 120 emails have been received.

DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 942 Indian seafarers so far, including four in the last 24 hours.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported. State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have confirmed smooth functioning.

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.

Continuous outreach is being maintained by Indian Missions and Posts with the Indian community in the region, alongside ongoing assistance and issuance of advisories to ensure their safety and well-being, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community as the highest priority.

A dedicated special control room remains operational to assist Indian nationals and their families, with regular coordination being maintained with States and Union Territories.

Missions and Posts across the region are functioning round-the-clock, operating 24x7 helplines and maintaining regular contact with Indian community associations. Updated advisories are being issued regularly, and Missions remain engaged with local authorities.

Assistance continues to be extended to seafarers, students, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors, including visa, consular and logistical support, the statement added.