Two Indians abducted in 2008 in Afghanistan set to arrive home today

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals who were kidnapped more than two years ago in Afghanistan will return back to India on Tuesday. These two were among the 7 Indians working for Maharashtra-based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.

They were abducted by the Taliban in Baghlan Province of Afghanistan in Bagh E Shamal village of provincial capital Pul E Khomre.

KEC is helping in the development of electricity infrastructure in Afghanistan. The company owns an electricity sub-station contract in the area. More than 60 Indians were working for KEC in different projects across Afghanistan.

Out of seven Indians who were abducted, 4 have already returned to India. The first one came in March of 2019, the other 3 came back in October in exchange for 11 Taliban prisoners.

This is not the first case of the abduction of Indians in Afghanistan.

In 2016, an Indian aid worker Judith D Souza was kidnapped by and was released after 40 days.