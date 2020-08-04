हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indin workers

Two Indians abducted in 2008 in Afghanistan set to arrive home today

Two Indian nationals who were kidnapped more than two years ago in Afghanistan will return back to India on Tuesday. These two were among the 7 Indians working for Maharashtra-based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.

Two Indians abducted in 2008 in Afghanistan set to arrive home today

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals who were kidnapped more than two years ago in Afghanistan will return back to India on Tuesday. These two were among the 7 Indians working for Maharashtra-based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.

They were abducted by the Taliban in Baghlan Province of Afghanistan in Bagh E Shamal village of provincial capital Pul E Khomre.

KEC is helping in the development of electricity infrastructure in Afghanistan. The company owns an electricity sub-station contract in the area. More than 60 Indians were working for KEC in different projects across Afghanistan. 

Out of seven Indians who were abducted, 4 have already returned to India. The first one came in March of 2019, the other 3 came back in October in exchange for 11 Taliban prisoners. 

This is not the first case of the abduction of Indians in Afghanistan.

In 2016, an Indian aid worker Judith D Souza was kidnapped by and was released after 40 days.

kidnapping Afghanistan KEC International Limited India
