Two Indians killed, one missing after merchant ships attacked in Middle East war, confirms MEA

As the Iran-US-Israel war entered its twelfth day, two Indian nationals were killed and another remains missing after merchant vessels were attacked amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The casualties happened while the Indians were aboard commercial vessels attacked during the regional hostilities.

While confirming the development, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in the region along with extending support to impacted nationals and their families.

He also reiterated the welfare and the safety of Indian diaspora in the region is the government's "utmost priority" as the conflict continues to intensify.

"In MEA, we have started a control which is functioning. We have been receiving a lot of phone calls regarding Indian nationals and their welfare, and we have been guiding the people calling."

"There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack," Randhir Jaiswal said.

Additionally, the MEA confirmed that several Indians injured in the Gulf are receiving medical care, with one Indian national currently hospitalized in Dubai.

"Our consulate is in touch with them. Today, in the morning, you would have seen reports that the Indian National was injured in Dubai. This gentleman, our consulate is in touch with him. He is also receiving treatment at the hospital, and we are in regular touch with him to ensure his welfare and well-being," he said.

"There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack,"

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has set up a control room to address safety concerns for its nationals in the region.

"In MEA, we have started a control which is functioning. We have been receiving a lot of phone calls regarding Indian nationals and their welfare, and we have been guiding the people calling," he said.