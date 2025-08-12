Two Jawans Injured In Ongoing Anti-Maoist Operation In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel sustained minor injuries in an ongoing encounter with Maoists in the forest area of Gangaloor in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, according to police sources.

Police confirmed that both injured jawans are stable and out of danger. They were given first aid at a nearby facility before being shifted to Raipur for further treatment and monitoring.

The operation, launched on Monday as part of a joint anti-Maoist offensive, has been marked by sporadic gunfire.

While official confirmation is awaited, preliminary intelligence suggests that several Maoists may have been injured in retaliatory fire.

The terrain and communication challenges have delayed precise casualty assessments, and security forces are continuing combing operations to secure the area.

Officials involved in the operation have indicated that AI-assisted surveillance tools and open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms are being deployed to monitor movement patterns and intercept communications.

Drone footage, satellite imagery, and geospatial mapping -- augmented by machine learning algorithms -- are helping identify possible hideouts and track escape routes used by insurgents.

Open-source platforms have also played a role in corroborating local reports and social media chatter, offering real-time situational awareness to command centres.

These tools are increasingly being integrated into counterinsurgency frameworks to reduce response time and enhance operational precision.

The Gangaloor region, part of the larger Bastar division, remains a critical area in the state’s anti-Maoist strategy.

The DRG, comprising local recruits trained in jungle warfare, has been instrumental in pushing back Maoist activity. However, the terrain continues to favour guerrilla tactics, making sustained operations both resource-intensive and high-risk.

Police officials have stated that a comprehensive briefing on the encounter will be issued once the operation concludes and the area is fully secured.

