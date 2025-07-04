Two JeM OGW Arrested In Tral, Arms And Explosives Recovered

The police, along with the Indian Army (42 RR) and CRPF (180 Bn) at a checkpoint established at Wagad village crossing, arrested two terrorist associates identified as Umer Mohi-ud-Din Bhat's son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din resident of Nader Tral, and Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh, son of Gh. Hassan Sheikh, resident of Kuchmulla Tral.

During the search, explosive substances, ammunition including two hand grenades, 59 live rounds of ⁠AK-47, 01 AK-47 magazine, and incriminating material were recovered from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Tral and Awantipora areas of district Pulwama, officials added.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR NO. 86/2025 under relevant sections of the law have been registered in Police Station Tral, and further investigation has been initiated, the official added.

OGW Arrested By Anantnag Police

In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, the Anantnag Police enhanced security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage. As part of these initiatives, high-resolution Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras were installed at multiple locations along the Pahalgam-to-cave route, including Langanbal Naka — a key checkpoint on the Yatra path.

During routine surveillance using the newly installed FRS, the system successfully flagged a suspicious individual whose facial data matched entries in the security database. Upon immediate verification and investigation, the individual was identified as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated with a terrorist outfit, according to a statement by Anantnag Police on X.

The suspect was taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain his links and any potential threats. This successful identification and detention underscore the effectiveness of the Facial Recognition System in preemptive threat detection and maintaining public safety.