New Delhi: Two local JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces in Gundipora village of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Monday (May 30, 2022). The gunfight between the security forces and terrorists had started on Sunday evening. During the 13-hour-long gunfight, two terrorists affiliated with JeM were killed. IGP Kashmir said, that two local JeM militants were killed including Abid Shah who was involved in the Jammu and Kashmir Policeman Riyaz Ahmad of Gudoora Pulwama on 13 May.

Two AK rifles and other ammunition has been recovered from the gunfight area and search operation is still going on.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/jEelv9y5w6 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 30, 2022

Earlier an officer monitoring the operation said, “As the joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of fire happened, Fire was retaliated and an encounter started.”

Yesterday IGP Kashmir in a tweet said, "2 local terrorists of outfit JeM trapped in encounter including the killer of our Martyr Constable Riyaz Ahmad. JeM militant Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22,".

The operation was put on hold during the night because of darkness but cordon was intact all the entry and exit points were sealed and with the first light of day operation was again started.

It’s pertaining to mention that it was 54 Encounter of this year security forces have managed to kill now 86 terrorists including 26 Pakistani. And have arrested 44 active terrorists and their 183 associates. however, 14 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in Kashmir this year terror incidents.