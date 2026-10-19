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  • /Two Kashmir-bound buses attacked in Haryana, Punjab; missing labourer found dead, triggering outrage in valley

Two Kashmir-bound buses attacked in Haryana, Punjab; missing labourer found dead, triggering outrage in valley

The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of Kashmiris travelling and working outside the Union Territory, with political parties, civil society groups and transporters demanding thorough investigations and strict action against those responsible.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Two Kashmir-bound buses attacked in Haryana, Punjab; missing labourer found dead, triggering outrage in valley

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Two Kashmir-bound buses attacked in Haryana, Punjab; missing labourer found dead, triggering outrage in valley
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