/Two Kashmir-bound buses attacked in Haryana, Punjab; missing labourer found dead, triggering outrage in valley

Kashmir has been shaken by a series of disturbing incidents involving people from the region outside Jammu and Kashmir over the past three days. Two Kashmir-bound passenger buses were allegedly attacked with stones in Haryana and Punjab, while the body of a young labourer from south Kashmir, who had gone missing while searching for work in Punjab, was recovered, triggering protests in his native village.
The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of Kashmiris travelling and working outside the Union Territory, with political parties, civil society groups and transporters demanding thorough investigations and strict action against those responsible.
The first incident took place near the Kurukshetra-Karnal area of Haryana the day before yesterday. Haryana Police said the incident stemmed from a parking dispute, but the bus driver disputed this account, alleging that he was subjected to anti-Kashmiri remarks before the vehicle was attacked.
Waqar Chowdhry, the driver of the first bus, said he had stopped at a roadside dhaba for dinner when occupants of a private car objected to the bus being parked there.
“The occupants of a private car near the dhaba objected to the bus from J&K being parked there and said to leave this place it’s their place. They shouted, ‘Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se’. He said remove the vehicle from here as no J&K vehicle should be allowed to ply in Haryana, seeing the quarrel the passengers came and dhaba people and they left and after some time they came with more and there were bricks and they damaged the bus two passengers got injured, I am sacred now there should be some action so that all remain safe,” he said.
The second incident occurred near Ludhiana in Punjab at around 11 pm yesterday, when a 40-seater sleeper bus operated by Star World Ventures was allegedly attacked with stones while travelling from Delhi to Srinagar. The attack damaged the glass panes of the Volvo bus.
Ishfaq, the driver of the second bus, said stones struck the moving vehicle at four spots, frightening passengers, including women, children and elderly people.
“The stones hit the running bus at four spots, causing damage to the bus,” he said, adding that the passengers were left panicked by the attack.
He said the incident took place after the bus entered Punjab following a dinner stop. He contacted the police and lodged a complaint.
“This is not going to stop us running the service, both government should act and see who has done this there should be investigation,” he said.
The attacks have caused concern among Kashmir's transport operators, particularly those running the recently launched Volvo service. The service began around four months ago, and approximately nine buses are currently operating, each costing around ₹2.7 crore.
Transporters said the incidents had already affected their business, with passengers cancelling bookings and expressing concerns about their safety while travelling.
Parveez Ahmad, a transporter and one of the bus owners, said the Volvo service had been introduced to provide greater comfort to passengers travelling between Kashmir and other parts of the country.
“The thing is first of all, I would like to tell you that we introduced this Volvo service for the first time in Kashmir, so that people here get a bit of convenience. Despite that, now, yesterday, when one vehicle was attacked, many of our passengers who travel from here to Delhi, Chandigarh, or Delhi to Srinagar were harassed and this has happened for the first time in my life. I cannot understand it,” he said.
Ahmad alleged that Kashmir-registered vehicles were being deliberately targeted and questioned why another bus had come under attack after the first incident.
“Well, I understand that a vehicle got parked, what happened or didn’t happen over there even after that, the second vehicle was attacked. I understand that either this is some conspiracy or some politics. They do not want Kashmir to rise,” he said.
He added that the service had helped promote tourism across Kashmir and called on the authorities to ensure the safety of transport operators and passengers.
“We welcome other state vehicles here, Whenever any vehicle comes from there you see, vehicles come from Rajasthan, West Bengal, vehicles come from every single state. You can see it yourself how much we welcome them. The government should act here. And the government, the administration here, the government should act regarding this. So that we can go safely,” he said.
Ahmad also said that passengers were increasingly reluctant to make online bookings, adding that the attacks had affected business.
The incidents involving the buses have drawn strong condemnation from political parties, civil society groups and trade bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had earlier condemned the Haryana incident, saying it should never have happened. He expressed hope that the Haryana government, led by Nayab Singh Saini, and the state police would identify the culprits and take action to prevent a recurrence.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the safety of every citizen and visitor to the state was the government's utmost priority.
“Immediate action has been ensured by the Haryana Police,” Saini said in a post on X, adding that the investigation had found the altercation to have arisen from a parking dispute between two vehicle drivers. He said an FIR had been registered, both accused had been arrested and further legal proceedings had been initiated.
Dr Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, warned that the situation could deteriorate if such incidents were not stopped.
He said Omar Abdullah had spoken to the Haryana Chief Minister and sought immediate action to prevent similar incidents.
“Omar Sahib has spoken to the Chief Minister of Haryana, asking for immediate action to be taken so that this does not happen again, as there are miscreants who want to create a storm in the country. Omar Sahib stated that this kind of methodology must be stopped immediately and the losses incurred must be compensated. We hope that the central government has also been urged to pay attention to this, otherwise, the situation could deteriorate,” he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit also condemned the incidents and called for strict action, referring to the strong message previously issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP youth leader Advocate Sheikh Salman said: “We condemn this is unacceptable in this regime it’s Modi’s regime where all are equal and the law and order which is in competent hands of Shri Amit Shah ji and he will take strict action and in case of death of Kashmiri men in Punjab if Punjab government didn’t took action then center will take it in their own hands and justice will be done.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the attacks and urged the governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab, along with the Centre, to ensure exemplary punishment for those responsible.
Mohit Bhan, the PDP's chief spokesperson, said the authorities must take concrete action against the perpetrators.
“These are highly condemnable incidents, there should be action on ground against the culprits, I urge Omar Abdullah Sahab handle it strictly and center to should also take it seriously, it should not reach to the point where it will become catastrophe Jammu Kashmir is a tourist state people across India come here and they are welcomed people open their homes at the time of troubles be it because of weather snow or road closure and this is what they get in return there should be exemplary action against those incidents,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convener Nasir Khuehami also questioned the alleged hostility towards Kashmiris travelling outside the Union Territory.
“Why this hatred towards Kashmiris? Why should people from Kashmir fear for their safety while travelling through different parts of the country?” he asked.
Khuehami urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab Police to take immediate cognisance of the incident, ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, identify those responsible and take strict legal action.
Amid the concerns over the bus attacks, the recovery of the body of a missing labourer from south Kashmir has triggered further outrage in the Valley.
Aijaz Ahmad Dar, 28, a father of two sons from Darpora, Hallpora, Gadool in Kokernag, had reportedly left home in search of employment to support his family. His body was found in Punjab on Monday, after he had been missing for several weeks.
According to officials, a missing report was lodged on September 26. His family said he had initially travelled to Srinagar, where he stayed for around ten days, before proceeding to Ludhiana in Punjab to look for work.
His body was subsequently brought back to his native village, where grieving relatives and residents alleged that he had been murdered and demanded a thorough investigation.
Soon after the body arrived, family members and villagers staged a protest outside Police Station Kokernag, seeking justice and action against those responsible for his death.
Aijaz's sister, who said the family had been waiting for him for nearly a month, expressed anguish over the circumstances surrounding his death.
“I am his elder sister. We want our brother back alive. It has been one month, They took our brother away, sometimes they say one thing, sometimes they are saying something else. They should be given the strictest punishment; they should be hanged. We only have one brother, we are two sisters, one has one brother. We want justice. It has been a month, and the Amritsar police are not doing anything either,” she said.
BDC Chairperson Kokernag Parveen Akhter also appealed to the authorities to ensure justice for the family, describing their financial condition as poor.
“The entire area has been murdered at this moment. First, I want to address our SSP sir, and along with him, the entire police department here, and after that, our LG sir, I want to request that justice should be done to this poor family. Because today, in the last twenty-five days, we were waiting for him, but after twenty-five days of wait, we got the dead body from Punjab. Those people should be identified. But the Punjab police did not take any action,” she said.
Appealing to the administration, Akhter said the family deserved answers and demanded that those responsible be identified and brought to justice.
“Through your media channel, I want to make the appeal to the entire administration, and I want to tell the Punjab police. I want to request the LG sir, this is our poor family, the conditions of the family is very bad I want to request the entire police department, SSP sir, IG sir, ADGP sir, this family should get justice, whoever has committed this murder, bring those murderers in front of us, we will hang them ourselves,” she said.
The two attacks on Kashmir-bound buses and the death of Aijaz Ahmad Dar have intensified concerns among Kashmiris living, travelling and working outside Jammu and Kashmir. Residents and political leaders are demanding thorough investigations, strict action against those found responsible and immediate steps to ensure the safety of Kashmiris across the country.
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