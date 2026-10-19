/Two Kashmir-bound buses attacked in Haryana, Punjab; missing labourer found dead, triggering outrage in valley

“The occupants of a private car near the dhaba objected to the bus from J&K being parked there and said to leave this place it’s their place. They shouted, ‘Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se’. He said remove the vehicle from here as no J&K vehicle should be allowed to ply in Haryana, seeing the quarrel the passengers came and dhaba people and they left and after some time they came with more and there were bricks and they damaged the bus two passengers got injured, I am sacred now there should be some action so that all remain safe,” he said.