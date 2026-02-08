Two killed, 13 injured in building collapse in Kota's Indravihar area | Video

At least two people were killed and 13 others injured after a building collapsed in Kota’s Indravihar area, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred at a site where new construction was underway, and the structure reportedly gave way from top to bottom.

Kota Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Agrawal said preliminary information suggests the collapse may have been caused by negligence in construction quality.

"Two deaths have been reported. We have the information on 13 injured. Our information is that some new construction was underway and collapsed from top to bottom. It could be due to negligence related to the quality of construction. Some local residents report that drilling was underway and that there were complaints about it. Further technical investigations into the causes will be conducted, and the results will be shared," the Kota Divisional Commissioner told reporters.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla said he is in constant contact with the district administration and has directed officials to speed up relief and rescue efforts. In a post on X, Birla said he had instructed the District Collector and other concerned authorities to ensure swift rescue operations and proper medical treatment for the injured.

"The incident of the building collapse in Kota's Indravihar is extremely heartbreaking. I am in constant touch with the district administration. I have directed the concerned officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations. At the same time, I have also instructed them to ensure proper and prompt medical treatment for all the injured individuals in the accident. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured and wish for strength and resilience to be granted to the affected families during this difficult time," Birla wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are still ongoing. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire Department remain deployed at the site, Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said.

