In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after a dumper truck overturned on their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday.

Following the accident, outrage erupted as locals staged a road blockade and set fire to several buses and trucks in the area, police added.

The incident occurred near Amilia Ghati on Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri told reporters that a dumper linked to the Adani Group's mines overturned onto a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two riders.

He stated that, angered by the accident, villagers set fire to five buses and three dumpers and attempted to enter the factory area, but police intervened.

The deceased have been identified as Ramlallu Yadav and Ram Sagar Prajapati.

Khatri assured that the situation is under control and legal action will follow.

