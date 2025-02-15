Two Killed As Truck-Bike Collision In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli; Mob Sets Vehicles On Fire
Locals staged a road blockade and set fire to several buses and trucks in the area Following the accident which claimed two lives.
Trending Photos
In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after a dumper truck overturned on their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday.
Following the accident, outrage erupted as locals staged a road blockade and set fire to several buses and trucks in the area, police added.
The incident occurred near Amilia Ghati on Friday evening.
Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri told reporters that a dumper linked to the Adani Group's mines overturned onto a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two riders.
He stated that, angered by the accident, villagers set fire to five buses and three dumpers and attempted to enter the factory area, but police intervened.
The deceased have been identified as Ramlallu Yadav and Ram Sagar Prajapati.
Khatri assured that the situation is under control and legal action will follow.
(With PTI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv