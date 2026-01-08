Two Killed, One Injured In High-Speed Car Crash In South Delhi

Delhi Car Crash: Two people were killed and one was seriously injured after a speeding car hit a taxi at a traffic intersection on August Kranti Marg near Siri Fort Auditorium in south Delhi early Wednesday, police officials said. The accident took place around 4.20 am, reported by Hindustan Times.

The deceased were identified as 43-year-old cab driver Girja Kumar Bhardwaj and 30-year-old passenger Ranjeet. Bhardwaj lived in Khichripur in east Delhi, while Ranjeet was a resident of Nehru Nagar near Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. Another passenger, 20-year-old Sumit, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

How the Accident Happened?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to police, as reported by HT, the Hyundai Xcent taxi was travelling from Andrews Ganj towards Nehru Nagar. At the Siri Fort intersection, the cab was taking a right turn towards Balbir Saxena Marg when it was hit on the left side by a Citroen car. The Citroen was moving from Panchsheel flyover towards Andrews Ganj. Police said the private car was being driven at a very high speed and in a rash manner.

The impact was so strong that the taxi first hit a gas pipeline signboard, then crashed into a traffic signal pole, and finally climbed onto the pavement.

(Also Read: India Weather Update: Biting Cold Wave In The North Vs Heavy Rain Warning In The South | Check IMD forecast)

Rescue and Medical Response

All three occupants of the taxi were trapped inside the damaged vehicle. They were rescued and rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Doctors declared Bhardwaj and Ranjeet dead on arrival, while Sumit is in serious condition.

Driver Arrested

According to HT, the driver of the Citroen, identified as 21-year-old Krishansh Kapoor, was arrested from the spot. Kapoor is an MBA student and a resident of Udai Park. Police said he was returning home from a friend's house at the time of the accident. His medical examination confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Hauz Khas police station. The car involved in the accident is registered in Kapoor's mother's name.