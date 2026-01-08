Two killed, Several Injured In Shooting Outside Salt Lake City Church Funeral

Utah: Two people were killed and at least six others sustained injuries after a shooting broke out Wednesday evening outside a church in Salt Lake City, where a funeral service was underway, police said.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, three of the injured are in critical condition. Police spokesperson Glen Mills said the condition of the remaining three victims could not be immediately confirmed, as they were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

Authorities received the first emergency call at around 7:30 pm. As of 9:30 pm, no suspect had been taken into custody, Mills added.

The shooting occurred outside a building belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 660 North Redwood Road. Following the incident, Redwood Road was closed in the area, with police urging the public to avoid the vicinity as investigations continued.

The incident was also confirmed by Hillary Koeller from the Utah Department of Public Safety, and Brady McCarron, deputy chief of public affairs for the United States Marshals Service.

McCarron said US marshals were already in the area at the time of the shooting and responded to assist local police, though they are not involved in the ongoing investigation.