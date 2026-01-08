Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004390https://zeenews.india.com/india/two-killed-several-injured-in-shooting-outside-salt-lake-city-church-funeral-3004390.html
NewsIndiaTwo killed, Several Injured In Shooting Outside Salt Lake City Church Funeral
PUBLIC SAFETY

Two killed, Several Injured In Shooting Outside Salt Lake City Church Funeral

A shooting outside a Salt Lake City church during a funeral left two dead and several others injured, with no suspect immediately detained.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two killed, Several Injured In Shooting Outside Salt Lake City Church FuneralImage Credit: ( X )

Utah: Two people were killed and at least six others sustained injuries after a shooting broke out Wednesday evening outside a church in Salt Lake City, where a funeral service was underway, police said.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, three of the injured are in critical condition. Police spokesperson Glen Mills said the condition of the remaining three victims could not be immediately confirmed, as they were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

Authorities received the first emergency call at around 7:30 pm. As of 9:30 pm, no suspect had been taken into custody, Mills added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The shooting occurred outside a building belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 660 North Redwood Road. Following the incident, Redwood Road was closed in the area, with police urging the public to avoid the vicinity as investigations continued.

The incident was also confirmed by Hillary Koeller from the Utah Department of Public Safety, and Brady McCarron, deputy chief of public affairs for the United States Marshals Service.

McCarron said US marshals were already in the area at the time of the shooting and responded to assist local police, though they are not involved in the ongoing investigation. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men cotton t shirt
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Cotton T-Shirts You’ll Love
women cardigan
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Women’s Cardigans to Layer in Style
US-Venezuela
US To 'Selectively' Roll Back Sanctions To Sell Venezuelan Crude
DNA Exclusive
What Is The Greenland Issue And How Is It Affecting US–NATO Relations?
Vedanta
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh, 49, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Indian Army
'Bhairav' And 'Shaktibaan': Army's Mega Leap For Drone Units, Unmanned Warfare
Indian Navy
Checkmate China! Indian Navy Set For Historic Power Boost In 2026 - Details
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
'Set Up Rain Shelters On Large Scale In Every District': CM Yogi Adityanath
US
US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker ‘Marinera’ In North Atlantic; Moscow Reacts
Mahadev Betting App Case
Mahadev Case: ED Attaches Rs 91.82 Cr Assets; Total Seizures Cross Rs 2,600 Cr