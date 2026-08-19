/Two killed, six injured as CNG cylinder in truck explodes at Delhi fuel station

Two people were killed and six others injured after a CNG cylinder in a truck exploded while it was being filled at a fuel station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station in Outer Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony in West Delhi, and 32-year-old Sunny Nizampur.
According to officials, Manish was filling the truck's CNG cylinder when the explosion occurred. The six injured people were reportedly standing nearby at the time of the blast.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said all six injured people were in critical condition. The death toll is also expected to rise, officials said.
The DFS received a call about the explosion at around 3:37 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Large teams of police and fire personnel were deployed in the area soon after the blast was reported. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The explosion caused panic in the area, prompting fire service personnel to carry out precautionary measures at the site. Authorities have also urged people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established.
"An investigation is underway to identify what led to the explosion," a fire service official said.
Officials said the situation is currently under control, while further details about the blast and the condition of those hospitalised are awaited.
(With IANS inputs)
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