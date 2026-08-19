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Two killed, six injured as CNG cylinder in truck explodes at Delhi fuel station

According to officials, Manish was filling the truck's CNG cylinder when the explosion occurred. The six injured people were reportedly standing nearby at the time of the blast.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Two killed, six injured as CNG cylinder in truck explodes at Delhi fuel station
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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