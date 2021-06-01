हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varanasi

Two killed, six injured in Varanasi building collapse, PM Narendra Modi calls DM

Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where construction was going on.

Two killed, six injured in Varanasi building collapse, PM Narendra Modi calls DM
Photo courtesy: PTI

Varanasi: Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where construction was going on.

The dilapidated building was used as a hostel by the migrant labourers. All the labourers were from Malda, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma about the incident and assured all possible help.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, in a tweet said, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed officials to provide proper medical care to all the injured.

Chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Verma said the families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

