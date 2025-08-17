Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Associates Apprehended In Bandipora

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates were apprehended today in the Malpora Nowgam area of Sumbal district, Bandipora. The arrests were made during a joint checking operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ab Majid Gojri, a resident of SK Bala, and Ab Hamid Dar, a resident of Vijpara Hajin. Two Chinese grenades, two UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, and 10 rounds of AKs (AK-series rifles) were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in this regard, and further investigation is underway.

Police consider these arrests a success for security forces in disrupting the activities of LeT in the region. The police are also investigating their level of involvement with the terrorist organisation and if these arrests are linked to earlier busted Lashkar-e-Taiba modules in Bandipora.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by security forces to counter terrorism and maintain peace and order in the region.

Operation Akhal

The longest counter-terrorism operation, Operation Akhal, in the Akhal forest area of Kulgam district, was called off earlier after 12 days. The operation was launched on August 1 after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of a terrorist group in the area.

The operation was launched based on credible intelligence inputs indicating the presence of 5-6 heavily armed terrorists in the dense Akhal Khulsan forest. The forest is rugged terrain with dense trees, caves, and steep slopes. It was part of a massive crackdown on terrorist networks following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

The operation ended without recovering any more terrorist bodies, raising questions about the effectiveness of the troops.