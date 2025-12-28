Two Major Expressways, New Offices, Police Line, And Modern Parks — This UP District Is Set For A Major Transformation By 2026

Shamli: Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a major boost in connectivity over the next two years with the Delhi Dehradun and Ambala Shamli greenfield expressways reshaping regional travel. The Delhi Dehradun Expressway is scheduled to open for trial runs on January 15, 2026, while the Ambala Shamli Expressway is expected to be completed later in 2026. Once operational, these projects will significantly ease the movement of both light and heavy vehicles, improving access and giving fresh momentum to economic activity in the region.



Administrative Buildings And Infrastructure Push

The year 2026 is also likely to bring key administrative upgrades to Shamli. Authorities expect the completion of a new Collectorate building, a Development Bhawan, the second floor of the Basic Education Office, and the District Institute of Education and Training. With financial assistance released by the government, pending construction work is being fast-tracked. A flag-hoisting ceremony at the new Collectorate on January 26 has also been proposed, marking the beginning of a new phase in the district’s administrative setup.

Recreation Park And Public Amenities

An ultra-modern recreation park is being developed inside the Collectorate complex at a cost of ₹5 crore by the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority. The park will feature high-mast lighting, a circular fountain, boundary walls, paved walkways, and robust security arrangements. According to the contractor, construction is progressing as planned and the park is expected to be fully completed by March 31, 2026.

Police Line And PAC Camp Construction

Construction of the proposed new police line at Goharni and Bhainswal is nearly complete, with around 95 percent of the work finished and full completion likely by March. Similarly, the PAC camp being built at Unchagaon in the Kairana area is in its final stages. Once operational, these facilities are expected to strengthen local security arrangements and provide improved infrastructure for the police force.

New Development Authority And Urban Expansion

With the expansion of Shamli district’s boundaries, a fresh proposal was sent to the state government in 2025 to include Kairana in the Shamli Master Plan 2031. The move is expected to pave the way for the formation of a new development authority in the district. Once in place, it is likely to speed up the implementation of development schemes, boost construction activity, and improve roads, buildings, and other urban facilities, leading to an overall upgrade of Shamli’s infrastructure.

Education And Government Offices Set To Begin Operations

Construction of the Development Bhawan and the second floor of the Basic Education Office is nearing completion and both facilities are expected to become operational in early 2026. The Basic Education Department is carrying out the work at a cost of ₹80 lakh, with construction progressing at a fast pace. District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan said the focus is on completing all pending projects in the new year and equipping the district with modern amenities.