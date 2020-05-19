हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Migrants

Two migrant workers in Tamil Nadu to peddle 1860 km, cross six states to reach home in Uttar Pradesh

Finding no other option to return back home, two migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu choose to reach their native state Uttar Pradesh on bicycle. The migrant duo named Sonu and Shailu work as candy seller in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam town and are now returning back to Uttar Pradesh having left with no money to survive in the place.

Two migrant workers in Tamil Nadu to peddle 1860 km, cross six states to reach home in Uttar Pradesh

Tirupati: Finding no better option to return back home during lockdown, two migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu choose to reach their native state Uttar Pradesh on bicycle. The migrant duo named Sonu and Shailu work as candy seller in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam town and are now returning back to Uttar Pradesh having left with no money to survive in the place.

The duo will be crossing six states to reach their destination which is becoming a difficult task for them. Speaking about the difficult scenario one of the migrant worker Sonu said, '' We saved some money in the beginning and use to send some home as well but due to , lockdown the business is completely down and we are also not getting train tickets as we are continuously kept in the waiting list. We have no other option than to reach home. I am carrying some clothes and water bottles and peddling towards my destination.''

Sunkamma, a woman living in a hut nearby the highway said, ''Seeing such people passing in front of my hut makes me very sad. He came to me and requested to fill his empty bottle, I gave water and also offered food. I felt sorry for their condition.''

Sonu and Shailu both belong to Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district and so far they have covered 70km whereas the total distance to be covered is almost 1860 km.

Tags:
MigrantsTamil NaduMigrant riding bicycleUttar Pradesh migrantscoronavirus lockdown
Next
Story

IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria
  • 1,00,293Confirmed
  • 3,155Deaths

Full coverage

  • 48,49,621Confirmed
  • 3,18,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M31S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, May 18, 2020