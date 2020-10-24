हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Two moderate-intensity quakes jolt Himachal Pradesh in a span of 12 hours

An earthquake of moderate-intensity measuring 2.7 in magnitude rocked Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, the Meteorological Department said.

Shimla: An earthquake of moderate-intensity of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal's Bilaspur on Saturday morning. The quake jolted the region at 10.34 am and its epicentre was at a depth of 7 km, as per National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

While another quake measuring 2.7 in magnitude rocked Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday (October 24, 2020), the Meteorological Department said, reported PTI.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district, the department said, adding tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.15 pm.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported.

Meanwhile, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on Richter Scale struck Ladakh at 4:44 am on Monday (October 19), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

