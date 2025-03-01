Two Naxalites Killed in Sukma Encounter; Security Forces Continue Search Operations

Two Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police told PTI.

The exchange of fire occurred in the morning in a forest under the Kistaram police station area during an anti-Naxalite operation, according to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

"Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) are involved in the operation launched on Friday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area," Chavan said.

Security forces have recovered the bodies of two Naxalites from the encounter site, and a search operation is ongoing, he added.

With this latest encounter, the number of Naxalites killed in separate skirmishes across Chhattisgarh this year has reached 83. Of them, 67 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Sukma.