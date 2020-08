Sopore: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday (August 10) arrested two overground workers (OGWs) in North Kashmir's Sopore.

The police recovered arms and ammunition including one hand grenade-1 and AK-47 rounds-20 from the arrested militant associates.

The accused were caught during the Naka checking at Darpora Bomai which was laid by a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, SOG Sopore, CRPF 92,179.