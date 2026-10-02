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Two Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector

The identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed. Details of any material recovered from the site were also not immediately available.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Two Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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