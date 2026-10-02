/Two Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector

Two suspected Pakistani intruders were shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel after they allegedly attempted to cross into Indian territory along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector on Friday.
The incident took place near Rajoke village, where BSF troops reportedly spotted the suspects attempting to enter India. According to preliminary reports, the personnel challenged them and issued warnings before opening fire. Both suspects were killed in the exchange, officials said.
The identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed. Details of any material recovered from the site were also not immediately available.
The incident comes amid continuing security concerns along Punjab’s 553-km-long international border with Pakistan, which has witnessed repeated attempts at infiltration and cross-border smuggling in recent years.
In a separate operation, Punjab Police dismantled two alleged illegal arms and narcotics supply networks, arresting four people and recovering 10 kg of heroin and 10 pistols.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused were linked to smugglers based abroad and were involved in procuring illegal weapons and narcotics.
Two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in Amritsar. Further investigations are under way to identify other people involved and establish the networks’ backward and forward linkages, Yadav said.
In a related development, Amritsar Rural Police had earlier dismantled another alleged arms and narcotics supply network and arrested three people, including a woman, her husband and her brother.
The police recovered 10.030 kg of heroin, two sophisticated assault rifles, including an AK-47 and an AK-56, along with three magazines and 10 cartridges from their possession.
Investigations into the cases are continuing as Punjab Police works to establish the wider links behind the alleged smuggling and illegal arms networks.
(With IANS inputs)
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