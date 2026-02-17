Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017714https://zeenews.india.com/india/two-pakistani-nationals-among-three-juveniles-who-escaped-jk-observation-home-after-attacking-cops-3017714.html
NewsIndiaTwo Pakistani nationals among three juveniles who escaped J&K observation home after attacking cops
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Two Pakistani nationals among three juveniles who escaped J&K observation home after attacking cops

Three inmates escaped from the Observation Home in R.S. Pura in Jammu incuding two Pakistani nationals on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Pakistani nationals among three juveniles who escaped J&K observation home after attacking cops(Image: Screengrab)

Three inmates escaped from the Observation Home in R.S. Pura, Jammu, around 5:15 PM on Monday.

Jammu Police identified them as Karajeet Singh from Dablehar, R.S. Pura, and two Pakistani nationals, Mohd Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar; they attacked and injured two on-duty policemen during the breakout.

Dr. Sanowar Singh, Medical Officer at the Sub-District Hospital, said the two injured policemen got immediate first aid before referral to GMC Hospital for advanced treatment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Two people came here, Vinay Kumar and Praveen Kumar. We have provided them with first aid and referred them to GMC Hospital. It is being said that they are police officers. I have been told that there was an incident at the Juvenile Home during which they sustained injuries,"  quotes ANI.

The Jammu Police has taken official cognisance of the incident and has initiated a formal investigation. Additionally, specialised teams have been formed to track the fugitives, and multiple raids are underway across multiple locations to apprehend them.

Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened outside the Observation Home in R.S Pura.

Police and paramilitary forces have launched a massive manhunt for the three escapees.

Security teams set up checkpoints in the area and nearby zones, thoroughly searching vehicles, commuters, and IDs. Police are also probing how the inmates accessed firearms inside the juvenile home.


 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global AI summit New Delhi
India hosts Global AI Summit, focuses on ‘people, planet and progress’
Technology
Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale in India with discount; Check specs, price
India Super 8 Matches in T20 WC 2026
India's Super 8 matches in T20 WC 2026: Know Who Surya & Co. will face
J&K digital investment scam
J&K police bust major digital investment scam in Ganderbal: Rs 209 cr traced
Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026
J&K: Indian army hosts Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026
Digital hawala network J&K
Digital Hawala racket busted in J&K; Over 8,000 mule accounts frozen
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao explains viral new look, detailing his transformation for...
Rekha Gupta
‘Time for results, not politics’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes on Opposition
Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 WC 2026
Pathum Nissanka's 100 sinks Australia; SL reach Super 8, Aus all but out
Tamil Nadu BJP chief
Tamil Nadu BJP chief apologises for remark on actor Trisha after backlash