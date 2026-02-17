Two Pakistani nationals among three juveniles who escaped J&K observation home after attacking cops

Three inmates escaped from the Observation Home in R.S. Pura, Jammu, around 5:15 PM on Monday.

Jammu Police identified them as Karajeet Singh from Dablehar, R.S. Pura, and two Pakistani nationals, Mohd Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar; they attacked and injured two on-duty policemen during the breakout.

Dr. Sanowar Singh, Medical Officer at the Sub-District Hospital, said the two injured policemen got immediate first aid before referral to GMC Hospital for advanced treatment.

"Two people came here, Vinay Kumar and Praveen Kumar. We have provided them with first aid and referred them to GMC Hospital. It is being said that they are police officers. I have been told that there was an incident at the Juvenile Home during which they sustained injuries," quotes ANI.

The Jammu Police has taken official cognisance of the incident and has initiated a formal investigation. Additionally, specialised teams have been formed to track the fugitives, and multiple raids are underway across multiple locations to apprehend them.

Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened outside the Observation Home in R.S Pura.

Police and paramilitary forces have launched a massive manhunt for the three escapees.

Security teams set up checkpoints in the area and nearby zones, thoroughly searching vehicles, commuters, and IDs. Police are also probing how the inmates accessed firearms inside the juvenile home.





