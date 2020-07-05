Two Pakistani soldiers killed, 3 injured in retalition to ceasfire violation along LOC in J&K

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Two Pakistan Army personnel have reportedly been killed while three others have been injured as Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. 

The two Pakistani soldiers, including one Subedar, were killed in Nikial Sector while the three injured soldiers were in Rakh Chikri, Deva and Bagsar areas.

The ceasefire violation took place at 7:45 pm on Sunday. Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling, an official said. 

"At about 7.45 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district," the Defence ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Saturday Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

So far, Pakistan has violated the bilateral ceasefire along the LoC over 2,400 times this year.

The frequent shelling from across the LoC has thrown the lives of hundreds of border dwellers out of gear. They live under constant fear of losing their lives, homes and cattle due to the firing from Pakistani troops.

