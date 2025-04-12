Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Two Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Ongoing Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar Operation, Says Army

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation near Kishtwar district of J-K, the army said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Two Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Ongoing Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar Operation, Says Army Representative Image (ANI)

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation near Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Saturday, adding that the operation is still in progress.

The Army informed that a large quantity of war-like stores, including one AK and One M4 rifle, had been recovered during the Operation with Pakistani terrorists.

"In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered. Operations are in progress," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

 

