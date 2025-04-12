Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation near Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Saturday, adding that the operation is still in progress.

The Army informed that a large quantity of war-like stores, including one AK and One M4 rifle, had been recovered during the Operation with Pakistani terrorists.

"In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered. Operations are in progress," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.