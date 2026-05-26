Two Pakistanis among nine charged by NIA in Sirsa women police station attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with the grenade attack on the Women Police Station in Sirsa, Haryana, in November 2025.

The two Pakistani nationals named in the chargesheet are Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, who acted as handlers.

The Indian nationals charged are Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, and Md. Sijaan alias Sijaan 'Ghazi' and Gurjant Singh.

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The chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA Court in Panchkula, accuses them under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Explosive Substances Act.

According to the NIA, the attack was part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to spread terror by targeting police establishments and personnel across India.

Bhatti and his associate Sohail Baloch allegedly recruited and radicalised the Indian accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication apps.

Bhatti reportedly set up operational modules in India and directed local operatives to carry out grenade attacks on police targets. Dheeraj alias Dhiru was identified as Bhatti’s principal operative in India, responsible for coordinating the attacks with various local modules.

The accused conducted reconnaissance of potential targets and selected the Sirsa Women Police Station. They travelled to Amritsar to procure the grenade from Gurjant Singh.

The attack was executed on November 25, 2025, and the accused themselves recorded the incident on a mobile phone for propaganda and publicity purposes.

NIA investigations revealed that the accused remained in regular contact with the Pakistan-based handlers even after the attack. This established a clear chain of recruitment, radicalisation, financing, procurement of explosives, and execution of the terrorist act under directions from across the border.

The agency has extensively examined digital, electronic, documentary, and forensic evidence in the case. It is continuing to probe the larger conspiracy, including additional foreign linkages and financial channels. Efforts are also underway to trace the remaining absconding accused.



(with IANS inputs)

