At least two people were killed on Monday when a truck fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. The truck accident took place in Rani Nallah in Kullu District.

A case has been registered in the matter. Of the bodies, one of them was of the driver Tikesh Kumar (24) a resident of Karsog District and Dinesh Bhardwaj (48) of Sundernagar district.