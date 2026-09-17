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Two railway police among 6 booked for alleged gang rape of woman in Karnataka

While sitting in the waiting area at Yadgir railway station during the early hours, she was approached by Mallappa, who claimed to have travelled on the same train and offered assistance.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Two railway police among 6 booked for alleged gang rape of woman in Karnataka
Image Credit: ANI

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