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Two resolutions, one stand: NEET, FCRA Bill unite Tamil Nadu Assembly; why did BJP MLA walk out?

The FCRA move seeks changes to rules affecting organisations receiving foreign funds. The NEET resolution seeks to bring medical admissions in Tamil Nadu under Class 12 marks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
Two resolutions, one stand: NEET, FCRA Bill unite Tamil Nadu Assembly; why did BJP MLA walk out?
Image Credit: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai on August 10, 2026. (Photo: X/@CMOTamilnadu via ANI)

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Two resolutions, one stand: NEET, FCRA Bill unite Tamil Nadu Assembly; why did BJP MLA walk out?
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