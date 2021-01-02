हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asaram Babu

Sahajahanpur jail holds event glorifying Asaram, probe ordered against officials

Two senior officials of Shahjahanpur jail have been found guilty of facilitating an event inside the prison glorifying rape convict Asaram by the distribution of blankets.

Sahajahanpur jail holds event glorifying Asaram, two officials suspended
File Photo

Shahjahanpur: Two senior officials of Shahjahanpur jail have been found guilty of facilitating an event inside the prison glorifying rape convict Asaram by the distribution of blankets by some followers of the self-styled godman last month, an official said on Saturday (January 2).

Besides the Shahjahanpur jail superintendent and jailor, a prison security guard, too has been found guilty, said Deputy Inspector General (Jails) R N Pandey, who conducted the probe into the December 21 episode.

Pandey said the probe report against the jail superintendent and the jailor has been sent to the DG (Prison) for further action against them.

Meanwhile, a departmental action has been initiated against one prison guard while three others have been issued show-cause notices to explain their involvement in the December 21 event in the jail, the DIG (Prison) added.

It was found in the probe that three people had come for the event from the godman's ashram, the DIG said, adding the two people who were mentioned to have conducted the programme in the jail in the press release issued by the jail superintendent, did not attend it.

On checking the entry register, it was found that there was no entry of the names of those who conducted the programme and this is a serious matter, the DIG said, adding that departmental action has been initiated against the prison security guards on duty at the gate.

Three others who were present during the programme have been issued show-cause notices, the DIG said.

The probe into the event glorifying Asaram was launched on complaints of a man whose daughter had been raped by the godman.

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram at Manai village near Jodhpur in 2013. He was arrested by the Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013, and has been in jail since then.

According to reports, Asaram's followers had come to the jail from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.
The probe was ordered after photos of the programme went viral on social media.

