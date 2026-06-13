Two separate complaints filed at Bengal police stations against Abhishek Banerjee

Two separate complaints have been filed on Saturday against the Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, at two different police stations in two different districts of West Bengal over two separate allegations.



The first police complaint has been filed at the Siliguri Cyber Police Station under Siliguri Metropolitan Police in Darjeeling district in the northern sector.

In that complaint, a businessman Sanjay Kumar Singhal accused Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had been accused of making several statements instigating post-poll violence in a number of campaign rallies in different parts of West Bengal before the recently concluded state Assembly polls.

In the complaint, the complainant had said that since the pre-election comments made by the Trinamool Congress General Secretary in the campaign rallies were elements enough to instigate political hostility, the police should conduct a thorough enquiry in the matter and take appropriate action as per legal provisions in the matter.

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The second complaint that has been filed against Abhishek Banerjee is at the Bishnupur Police Station in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Avijit Das alias Bobby, who was also a party candidate against Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency both in 2019 and 2024.

In the complaint, Das had accused the Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee of being involved in corruption relating to distribution of relief materials to cyclone-affected people in the district after Cyclone Amphan had hit the state in May 2020, in which South 24 Parganas was the most badly affected district in the state.

Das had requested the district police to conduct a thorough probe in the matter by forming a Special Investigation Team.

Abhishek Banerjee will have to face questioning by two investigating agencies in three different cases for three consecutive days -- June 14 to 16.

On June 14, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary will have to appear at the headquarters of the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhavani Bhavan for questioning in connection with the case of mismatches in the signatures of some party legislators on a crucial resolution regarding appointments of opposition leaders in the state Assembly.

This will be the second round of questioning in this case as Abhishek Banerjee had already undergone a marathon grilling in the matter on Thursday.

On June 15, he is set to face interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Salt Lake office in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case.

The ED had served Abhishek Banerjee a notice in the matter on June 3.

Finally, on June 16, Abhishek Banerjee is again set to appear at the CID headquarters to face questioning in connection with a case where he had been accused of inciting violence and threatening the Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recent state Assembly polls.

The CID officials served him a notice in the matter on Thursday evening.