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NewsIndiaTwo soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in Poonch
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Two soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in Poonch

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental grenade blast during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place in a forward area close to the border. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated and taken to a military hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable currently.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Two soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in PoonchRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental grenade blast during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place in a forward area close to the border. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated and taken to a military hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable currently.

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