Two soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in Poonch
Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental grenade blast during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place in a forward area close to the border. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated and taken to a military hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable currently.
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Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an accidental grenade blast during a training exercise near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place in a forward area close to the border. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated and taken to a military hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable currently.
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