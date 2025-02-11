J&K IED Blast: Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Laleali area of the Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, the Army confirmed.

The explosion occurred during a routine fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities. "Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in Laleali in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway," the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X. It further stated, "White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers."

— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 11, 2025

According to officials, the incident took place around 3:50 pm near a forward post in the Bhattal area. The injured personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital, where two of them, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries. The condition of another injured soldier is said to be stable.

Mortar Shell Defused in Akhnoor Sector

Earlier in the day, a mortar shell was discovered near the Partap Canal in Namandar village around 10 am. Locals alerted authorities, following which a police team arrived at the scene and called in a bomb disposal squad. The explosive was safely defused, police officials told PTI.

Security forces have intensified patrolling in the area following the incidents.