/Two stabbed in Manhattan, suspect held as NYPD investigates possible hate crime

Two men were stabbed in separate attacks on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday, prompting the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest a 51-year-old suspect and investigate whether the assaults were motivated by hate. The suspect, identified as Raul Morales, has been taken into custody in connection with both attacks. Police said no other suspects are being sought.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said both victims, an Asian man and a Jewish man, were taken to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke's Hospital and are expected to recover.
"This afternoon, two people were stabbed in separate attacks on the Upper West Side. Both victims, an Asian male and a Jewish male, were removed to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke's Hospital, and both are expected to survive," Tisch said in a post on X.
According to the Police Commissioner, investigators are working to establish the motive behind the attacks.
"According to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks. The NYPD is currently evaluating whether this is a potential hate crime," she said.
Tisch added that while Morales had no known history of mental health issues with the department, investigators believe it may have played a role.
"While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor," she said.
Police also said there is no evidence that Morales knew either of the victims or that the two victims were connected.
"At this time there is no known link between Morales and either of the victims, nor between the victims and each other," Tisch said.
She also praised the actions of a member of the public and responding officers, saying, "I want to commend the bravery of a good Samaritan who led our officers to the location where the perpetrator was hiding, as well as our NYPD cops who brought an end to the incident without further injuries."
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he had been briefed on the incident and was relieved that both victims were in stable condition.
"I have been briefed on today's horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side, where an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked. According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks. I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition," Mamdani wrote on X.
The mayor thanked the NYPD for swiftly arresting the suspect and said the department's initial findings suggested mental health may have been a factor, while investigators continue to assess whether the attacks qualify as hate crimes.
"These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city," Mamdani said.
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to examine the circumstances and motive behind the attacks.
(With IANS inputs)
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