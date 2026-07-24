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  • /Two stabbed in Manhattan, suspect held as NYPD investigates possible hate crime

Two stabbed in Manhattan, suspect held as NYPD investigates possible hate crime

New York Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said both victims, an Asian man and a Jewish man, were taken to Mt. Sinai-St. Luke's Hospital and are expected to recover.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:55 AM IST
Two stabbed in Manhattan, suspect held as NYPD investigates possible hate crime
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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