/Two staffers shot at Varanasi airport after accidental firing during weapon clearance

Two security screeners were injured at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning after a round was discharged during a mandatory inspection of a passenger’s licensed firearm, airport authorities said.
The incident took place at around 9:30 am before Air India Express flight IX-1810, which was scheduled to fly to Mumbai. The passenger from Azamgarh, who was travelling with his wife, had declared that he was carrying a licensed firearm in accordance with aviation guidelines.
Varanasi Airport Director confirmed the incident and said, “Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners... Local police have been informed and an investigation is underway.”
During the weapons inspection conducted by security personnel from Airport Authority of India Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), a round was fired from the declared firearm, injuring two screeners who were on duty.
The injured AAICLAS employees were immediately taken to the nearby New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of their injuries.
Local police and aviation security officials have launched a joint investigation into the incident at Babatpur airport. They are examining how the firearm was handled during the inspection to determine whether the discharge was accidental or deliberate and whether standard procedures for carrying firearms on flights were followed.
The identity of the passenger and the model of the firearm have not been disclosed as the investigation continues.
(with ANI inputs)
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