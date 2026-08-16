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Two staffers shot at Varanasi airport after accidental firing during weapon clearance

Two injured staffers were immediately taken to the nearby New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of their injuries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Two staffers shot at Varanasi airport after accidental firing during weapon clearance
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