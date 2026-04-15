Two stories, one debate: Bengal fear claims meet Nashik conversion probe | DNA decodes

A controversy has emerged from West Bengal’s Hooghly district, where some residents have alleged that they are being compelled to conceal their religious identity in order to survive and earn a livelihood.

According to claims made by locals from a small riverside settlement identified as Saurdeep Chakraborty Nagar in Konnagar, many families depend on fishing and selling their catch in nearby villages. These villages are largely Muslim-majority areas. Residents allege that if they go there openly as Hindus, they risk not being able to sell their fish and may even face violence.

Due to this fear, several individuals claim they have adopted an appearance associated with Muslims, including keeping beards, to avoid being identified and to continue working. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, alleged “half conversion” cases reported from West Bengal:

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The situation has been described as a form of “half conversion,” where there is no direct change of religion, but individuals feel pressured to hide their identity. Residents maintain that this is a matter of survival, not choice, and that the fear extends across multiple households in the area.

The issue has raised questions around religious freedom and whether individuals are able to practice their faith without fear or pressure.

Nashik "forced conversion" case

In a separate case from Nashik, allegations of “forced conversion” came into focus. Investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) have led to multiple arrests in connection with claims that employees at a multinational company were subjected to coercion, harassment, and pressure to change their religion.

According to the investigation, 12 victims have come forward so far. Among those arrested are several individuals, including team leaders and an HR manager. The HR manager, who was also part of a committee meant to address workplace harassment, faces allegations of ignoring complaints and being involved in the activities.

Evidence including CCTV footage from a resort is being reviewed as part of the probe.

Authorities have also indicated that there may be a larger network involved, with possible foreign links under investigation. In one instance, there were claims that preparations were being made to send a victim abroad, with passport-related processes already initiated.