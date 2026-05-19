Punjab Police arrests two suspected BKI associates with hand grenades in Amritsar

Punjab Police have scored two significant security wins in Amritsar within the space of days, dismantling what officials describe as a terror conspiracy linked to a banned overseas outfit and breaking up a drug and arms smuggling ring supplied by drones from across the border.

Acting on precise intelligence, a team from the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) carried out a targeted operation on 18 May, arresting a youth named Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, along with an accomplice. A search of the two men yielded two live hand grenades, putting security and intelligence agencies in the region on high alert.

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar apprehends two associates of foreign-based handlers with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) linkages and recovers two hand grenades.



Preliminary investigation reveals that the grenades recovered were part of a larger… pic.twitter.com/QhdOF0w0PK — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 19, 2026

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Preliminary investigations have established that the arrested pair maintain operational links with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a proscribed terrorist organisation. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the recovered explosives were part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by overseas handlers, with government institutions and critical infrastructure among the intended targets. The aim, he said, was to destabilise peace and order across Punjab.

A case has been registered at the SSOC Amritsar police station under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Intensive interrogation of both accused is underway to trace the source of the grenades and identify the intended targets. Police are also seeking court remand to pursue what they describe as forward and backward linkages, the chain of contacts above and below the arrested men, with a view to dismantling the entire network.

Drone-Delivered Drugs And Seven Pistols

In a separate operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested Khush Kumar, 26, also known as Bholu, a resident of Gurwali Gate in Amritsar, recovering 2.1 kilograms of heroin and seven pistols from his possession.

The weapons seized paint a picture of a well-supplied criminal operation. They include a 9mm Gladiator manufactured in Turkey, a 9mm Zigana X-Shot, a .30 bore Beretta made in Italy, a .30 bore Zigana from China, a .30 bore pistol of Austrian make, and two further .30 bore weapons. DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed the accused had been in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers, with consignments of heroin and weapons delivered by drones flown across the border and then distributed to criminal elements on the ground.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the operation was intelligence-led and carefully planned. "Further investigation and sustained interrogation of the accused led to the recovery of seven pistols," he said, adding that the weapons had been intended for criminal use but were intercepted before they could reach their recipients.

Kumar has a prior criminal record, with cases under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, and snatching offences already on his file. A First Information Report has been registered under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Investigation into the wider network and identification of other associates is continuing.

(With IANS inputs)