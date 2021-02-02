हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jaish-e-Mohammed

Two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed held in J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

Acting on specific human and technical inputs, the Bandipora police along with 13 RR apprehended one suspected person Abdul Majeed Khan, resident of Kralpora Bandipora, in a joint operation and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession which included one pistol, three live hand grenades and 10 live rounds.

Bandipora: Two terrorist associates of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora that also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

They were arrested after the Bandipora police received reliable information that there were certain anti-national elements who were indoctrinating youths and influencing them with false narratives and enticing them to take violent path besides providing them arms, ammunition and other resources for this purpose.

Acting on specific human and technical inputs, the Bandipora police along with 13 RR apprehended one suspected person Abdul Majeed Khan, resident of Kralpora Bandipora, in a joint operation at Wular Vantage Park Aragam Bpr and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession which included one pistol, three live hand grenades and 10 live rounds.

On his preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he is associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and is in contact with handlers across the border from where he received instructions to identify innocent youth for joining militancy and pass on arms and ammunition to them.

On his further disclosure, he named Showkat Ahmad Malik, resident of Sangrama Sopore, as his accomplice in carrying out his nefarious designs and accordingly a search operation was launched in Sangrama Sopore with Sopore Police and 52 RR leading to the recovery of a pistol, five live hand grenades and 20 live rounds from the accused person.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

