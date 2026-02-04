Two terrorist killed in J&K's Udhampur after encounter with security forces

Two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF in the Bansantgarh area of Udhampur district, J&K police said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Jophar area of Ramnagar.

According to Hindustan Times report, both the terrorist were linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit and has been identified as JeM commanders Mavi and Zubair. The AK 47 and an M4 carbine have been recovered from their possession.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security forces traced the terrorists to a natural cave in the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the Indian Army. The operation was ongoing, and lasted more than an hour.

Officials said firing briefly broke out again when the terrorists attempted to flee under the cover of darkness. Army reinforcements, including paratroopers and dog squads, were swiftly deployed to further strengthen the cordon.

There was no exchange of fire during the night as security forces geared up for a final assault on Wednesday morning. After extensive operations, the two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were eliminated.

According to security officials the terrorists were killed under the 'Operation Kiya' after they got the input of terrorists presence in the area.

On Tuesday, Army's White Night Corps, in a statement on X, said a cordon had been set up and "Operation Kiya" was in progress.

The White Knight Corps post also said that a joint team of Counter Insurgency Force Delta, police, and CRPF established contact with the terrorists around 4pm.

Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO after receiving specific intelligence about the movement of unidentified suspects in Johpar-Marta village of Ramnagar tehsil.

During the search, the operation escalated into an encounter when the terrorist in hiding opened fire on the troops. The security personnel responded swiftly, leading to a gun battle in the forested area.