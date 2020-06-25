Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (June 25) morning.

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer said that an operation was launched on Wednesday night after receicing a credible input about the presence of terrorists in the area. He added that contact was established with terrorists on Thursday morning.

A joint team of Police, 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Hardshiva. As the joint team tightened the cordon near the suspected hideout of terrorists thet started firing on the security forces. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter, said a police officer.

A total of 108 terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in Kashmir in 2020 so far and most of these terrorists were killed in South Kashmir. After launching several successful operations in South Kashmir, forces have now shifted their focus North Kashmir. Sources said that over 100 terrorists are active in the region and most of them are foreigners.