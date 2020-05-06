Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two terrorists were killed after an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sharsali area of Khrew Pampore in Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday (April 6).

According to sources, one terrorist was killed in the morning and the second was eliminated after few hours. Huge amount of weapons and ammunitions have been recovered from the site of encounter.

A joint team of Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles, 185 BN of CRPF and police launched cordon and search operation in Sharsali area of Khrew on Tuesday night after receiving credible inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. During cordon and search operation, terrorists opened fire at the security personnel triggering the encounter. Army sources said that a search operation is still on in the area.

In a separate development, the security forces on Wednesday succeeded in tapping a most wanted terrorist after an overnight operation in Beighpora village in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district. The dreaded terrorist has been identified as Riyaz Naikoo - a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He carries a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head. If Naikoo is arrested or eliminated in the ensuing encounter, it will be a big blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizbul Mujahideen.

Sharing more information, the Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier took to Twitter and said, “Contact established in the third operation at Beighpora in Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped.’’ Exchange of fire is on and more details will follow, it added.

The overnight operation by the security forces started on Tuesday evening after which a massive search operation was launched in the native village of Naikoo.