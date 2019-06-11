Two terrorists shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Security forces killed two terrorists and have launched a search operation for possible others after an intense exchange of gunfire in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

News agency ANI reported that the security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in the Awneera area of Shopian. Two terrorists were eventually gunned down and a search operation was launched to locate and neutralise the others who may still be in hiding here.

Terrorists have repeatedly attempted to disrupt peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir, often with support from across the Line of Control. A number of terrorist organisations based in Pakistan have nefarious designs against India and have even been attempting to radicalise local youth in the Indian state. Recent intelligence reports have suggested that even al Qaeda may be preparing to attack Indian security installations in Jammu and Kashmir and that it may have sought help from Jaish-e-Mohammed. Indian security personnel continue to remain on high alert.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added when available)