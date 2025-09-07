Two Women Killed In Road Accidents In Hyderabad

Two women were killed and five others were injured in two separate road accidents in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

A young woman lost her life while five others, including three police constables, were injured when a speeding car rammed into a police vehicle in the Gulzar Houz area of the city.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4.20 a.m. when police personnel were on duty for Ganesh immersion festivities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The car, being driven rashly by a youth under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a police jeep.

Five youths, including three girls, were travelling in the car. The deceased was identified as Kashvi, 20. Two other occupants of the car were injured. They were admitted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

Three police constables sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police said the occupants in the car were under the influence of alcohol. Liquor bottles were seized from the vehicle.

Detective Inspector Satyanarayana, along with other policemen, was conducting vehicle checking when the car rammed into their vehicle.

Langar Houz Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident, a woman sanitation worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) lost her life when she was knocked down by a vehicle in the Basheerbagh area.

The deceased was identified as Renuka, 35, a resident of the Guddimalkapur area. She was one of the sanitation workers deployed by the GHMC to clear the debris on Basheerbagh-Liberty Road after Saturday’s Ganesh immersion procession.

The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle that was part of the Ganesh procession. She sustained severe head injuries. Fellow workers rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police arrested Gajanand, the driver of the vehicle, and registered a case. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.