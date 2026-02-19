Two workers suffocate to death after falling into septic tank during cleaning

Karnataka: Two sanitation workers died of suffocation after entering a septic tank for cleaning work in Madarasanahalli on Babalada Road in Kalaburagi city, police said on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Ratan Hotakar and Shivakumar Nandurkar, both residents of Indiranagar. According to the police, Ratan initially climbed into the tank to clean it but collapsed inside. Shivakumar then entered the tank in an effort to rescue him. However, he too was overcome by toxic fumes trapped within the confined space.

Both men died before they could be pulled out. The incident once again underscores the grave risks faced by sanitation workers while cleaning septic tanks and sewage systems. Such tanks often contain lethal gases including methane, hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide, which can cause unconsciousness and death within minutes.

Ashok Nagar Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Officials are probing whether mandatory safety measures were followed and if the workers had been provided protective equipment. Despite legal restrictions and prescribed safety guidelines, hazardous manual cleaning of septic tanks continues to claim lives across the country.



(With ANI inputs)