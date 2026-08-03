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Two years after leaving Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to break silence on August 5

The event has been organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia), based in New Delhi. It will be held from 6 pm to 7:30 pm IST, with the physical venue at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road. The interaction will also be streamed live on the club’s social media platforms.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
Two years after leaving Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to break silence on August 5
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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