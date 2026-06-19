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  • /Typhoons, dry winds and El Niño: How five weather systems joined forces to stall India's monsoon | Explained

Typhoons, dry winds and El Niño: How five weather systems joined forces to stall India's monsoon | Explained

The first blow came from the western Pacific. In early June, a monsoon surge built up over the Indian Ocean, but much of its energy was drawn eastward, feeding into tropical circulations in the Pacific that eventually grew into Typhoon Jagmi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Typhoons, dry winds and El Niño: How five weather systems joined forces to stall India's monsoon | Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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