/Typhoons, dry winds and El Niño: How five weather systems joined forces to stall India's monsoon | Explained

India's southwest monsoon, which arrived on schedule on 4 June 2026, has since run into trouble. After a promising early burst, its advance across the country stalled almost completely, leaving behind a sharp rainfall deficit and growing unease among farmers and water managers. Meteorologists say no single culprit is to blame. Instead, they point to a rare alignment of five separate weather systems, each pulling moisture and momentum away from the monsoon at the same time.
The first blow came from the western Pacific. In early June, a monsoon surge built up over the Indian Ocean, but much of its energy got drawn eastward, feeding into tropical circulations in the Pacific that eventually grew into Typhoon Jagmi. That energy was meant to help form a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the engine that normally drags the monsoon across India. Instead, it never properly formed.
Compounding matters, a string of Western Disturbances dipped unusually far south over northern India, repeatedly funnelling dry, northwesterly winds into the region. The effect was an atmosphere ill-suited to building the cloud cover monsoon rains depend on.
As Pacific disturbances gathered strength, low-level winds across the region grew increasingly straight and west-to-east in direction. Low-pressure systems need curved, converging winds to pull moisture together and force it upward; without that convergence, the chances of a Bay of Bengal low taking shape dropped sharply.
Layered on top of this, a developing El Niño chipped away at the conditions needed for sustained thunderstorm activity. El Niño on its own rarely halts the monsoon outright, but it tends to make the atmosphere less hospitable to widespread rain.
The final piece missing was the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a slow-moving pulse of tropical rainfall that circles the globe and typically gives the monsoon a boost when it passes overhead. Through the first half of June, it sat in an unfavourable phase, offering little support for cloud development over the Indian Ocean.
A short-lived monsoon surge did manage to push rainfall along parts of the west coast, but with no Bay of Bengal low to anchor it and dry air repeatedly creeping back in, the advance fizzled and pulled back southward.
There is, however, light ahead. Forecasters expect the Madden-Julian Oscillation to shift into a more favourable phase by the fourth week of June, alongside a strengthening Low Level Jet, cross-equatorial flow and upper-level easterly winds. Together, these shifts could finally break the grip of dry air and set the stage for a genuine monsoon revival across India.
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