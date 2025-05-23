UAE Calls Out Pakistan, Says ‘We Don’t Stand With Terror-Sheltering Nations’; Joins India’s Stand

Abu Dhabi: In a positive outcome of India’s diplomatic global outreach post Operation Sindoor, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a powerful message, declared it would never side with nations – which shelter terrorists. It is a direct snub to Pakistan.

The statement came following an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde exposed Pakistan’s long-standing terror agenda while meeting UAE’s top leadership.

During the meeting with Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, director-general of the UAE’s National Media Office, the Indian delegation highlighted how Pakistan has repeatedly targeted India through orchestrated terror attacks from the 26/11 Mumbai massacre to the recent Pahalgam tragedy.

Shinde told ANI that Kaabi was firm in condemning terrorism and made it clear that the UAE “won’t stand with terror organisations or a country which shelters terrorists”.

“They knew about Mumbai, Pathankot, Pulwama. They did not need an explanation. Innocents were killed in Pahalgam too. Their message was simple – the UAE can never stand with such terrorist organisations or any nation that harbours them,” Shinde said.

The strong message was echoed in meetings with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the defence committee and minister of tolerance, Sheikh Nahayan.

“We had a very fruitful meeting. The UAE gave a clear-cut message: they are standing with India, shoulder to shoulder, in the fight against terrorism,” Shinde said.

He further highlighted the importance of UAE’s support and called it symbolic and crucial. “Just like India, the UAE is a diverse country. Their support for minorities and the peaceful coexistence they maintain makes their stand even more significant,” he said.

Shinde said that the UAE’s alignment with India sends a strong regional message. “They made it clear – terrorism cannot be allowed to grow under the garb of religion. Their ministers were crystal clear in their stand. This support matters for both nations and our shared neighbourhood.”

He added that terrorism today is not just India’s problem, it is an attack on global humanity.

“UAE is the first to condemn the attack on India. This is not just about India anymore. It is about global peace and about humanity. And today, the world is watching who stands where,” he concluded.