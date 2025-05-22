An all-party delegation of MPs for Operation Sindoor global outreach, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, conveyed how India has been a victim of terror activities by Pakistan during their meeting with Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office in Abu Dhabi.

Shinde, who is leading the all-party delegation, while speaking to ANI on Thursday said that Kaabi affirmed that UAE will not support terror in any ways.

He said, "They said that innocent people were killed in the attack in Pahalgam. We did not explain a lot to them - that how the attacks took place. There have been attacks on India for years now - Mumbai terror attacks, Pathankot attack, Pulwama attack. They knew about this. They have given a straight message that they can never stand with such terrorist organisations or a country which shelters terrorists; that they are against terrorism and it is important for all countries to come together and fight terrorism."

Shinde said that UAE stands with India and it was affirmed even during the delegation's meet with Chairman of the Defence Committee, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi and Minister of Tolerance, Nahayan.

He said, "We had a very fruitful meeting with the UAE counterparts. We met the Chairman of the Defence Committee, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi. We also had a meeting with the Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahayan. I think UAE is standing shoulder to shoulder with full commitment with India against terrorism. The clear-cut message given by the UAE was - we stand against terrorism with India, fighting terrorism," he said.

Shinde said that the support from UAE was very important, given how diverse it is, just like India. He added that the UAE supports its minorities, just like India does. Hence, it is important to note its support to India.

"I think this is a very important message because a country like UAE, who is in a neighbourhood where diversity is the main culture of UAE - like that of India, India is also a very diverse nation. Still, the peace and prosperity which exist in the UAE, I think the number of people, number of Indians who stay in the UAE feel protected and the way UAE is progressing, I think a nation like UAE to stand shoulder to shoulder with India in these tough times, tested times is very important," he said.

Shinde said that the message form the UAE leaders is very significant as it is important for both nations along with their respective neighbourhoods.

"I think the message has been very clear from the UAE counterparts that we are with you against this terrorism and message was given that terrorism cannot proliferate in the name of any religion. A clear-cut from both ministers was very much clear. I think it is very important for the progress of both nations and also the nations in the neighbourhood," he said.

Shinde added that terrorism is no just related to India, but affects the entire humanity.

"Terrorism is not only related to India, the message was given that it is not an attack only on India but an attack on humanity. I think all of these hold great importance. UAE is the first one to condemn the attack on India," he said.