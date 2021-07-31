हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UBSE

UBSE announces Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Exam results, know how to check at uaresults.nic.in

The results have been declared on the UBSE's official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

UBSE announces Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Exam results, know how to check at uaresults.nic.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today (July 31, 2021) released the results of Class 10th and 12th. The results were declared on the UBSE's official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Here is how to check Uttarakhand UBSE Board Result 2021 

1. Visit the official website of UBSE at uaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on 'Xth Result' or 'XIth & XIIth Result' links

3. Enter your roll number and captcha.

4. Click on 'GET RESULT' and your UBSE Class 10th and 12th exams 2021 results will be displayed on your mobile/desktop screen.

Live TV

